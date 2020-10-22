Advertisement

Man in custody after police foot chase in Lansing

(WCAX)
By Gabrielle Reed and Christiana Ford
Published: Oct. 21, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Neighbors are thankful that one man is in custody after a traffic stop turned into a police-foot chase. The incident happened near Cedar and Fleetwood in Lansing.

Michigan State Police say this all started around 5 p.m. when they attempted to pull over a car. At that point, three guys jumped out. Then, two of them ran in one direction on Forrest Avenue and Rockford Road heading to a house.

One of the men went inside the garage and hid up in the rafters. However, he forgot to shut the garage door. Police used K9s to track him inside the garage and were successful in arresting him.

State police tell us a third suspect is still on the run, but they don’t believe he’s a major threat to the community.

