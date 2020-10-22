News
LIVE - Dems speak while boycotting Amy Coney Barrett hearing
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., joined by Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.
(Jose Luis Magana | AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
By
WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT
|
Updated: 27 minutes ago
Latest News
News
WB I-96 ramp to EB I-496 closing for slope work
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
The closure is part of the $60 million MDOT project to improve I-496.
News
Mobile app Quibi announces it is shutting down
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
The announcement comes less than seven months after the launch.
News
Sam’s Club offering virtual tour of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” house
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
As Cousin Eddie says “pick out somethin' real nice.”
News
Jackson Area Transportation Authority offering free rides on Election Day
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
Riders just need to have their voter registration cards and get an “I voted” sticker.
Latest News
News
Plastic surgeons see spike in consultations, procedures thanks to Zoom
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
Non-invasive treatments such as Botox are experiencing a boom.
News
Whole Foods offering free one-hour grocery pickup
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
The service is free for Prime members with orders of $35 or more.
News
Overdose deaths rising during COVID-19 pandemic
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
New data shows record highs are possible due to depression, unemployment and more.
News
Santa making virtual visits this year
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
Visit with Santa or hear a story from Mrs. Claus starting next month.
News
Positive COVID-19 cases force Mid-Michigan school district, high school to online classes
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Johnathon Gustin
More than 100 students and 12 staff members are quarantining.
News
Secretary of State encouraging homeless community to vote
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Krystle Holleman
An online tool-kit is available to inform residents on voting rights when housing is insecure.