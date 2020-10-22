Advertisement

Learn How To Make Elephant Toothpaste With Capital Area District Libraries

How to make oobleck and elephant toothpaste
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s National Chemistry Week and Studio 10 got the chance to celebrate with Capital Area District Libraries. We learned how to make elephant toothpaste and oobleck. Want to see how it’s done? Check out the videos. Want to make some? Here’s what you’ll need.

Oobleck: Add cornstarch into a mixing bowl. Slowly add water and stir until it becomes thick. Add more cornstarch if too runny, or more water if too thick. Notice the difference between tapping the surface quickly and slowly putting your hand in the mixture. To make oobleck, you’ll need 1 cup water, 1-2 cups cornstarch, a mixing bowl and food coloring.

Elephant Toothpaste: Pour peroxide into plastic bottle. Add a long squirt of dish soap and swirl to mix. Add yeast and warm water to measuring cup.. Stir for 30 seconds. Place plastic bottle into large tray to catch the mess. Add yeast mixture to plastic bottle and step back. To make elephant toothpaste, you’ll need an empty plastic bottle, 1 tablespoon dry yeast, 3 tablespoons warm water, liquid dish soap, 1/2 cup 3% hydrogen peroxide, safety goggles, a large tray, food coloring and a liquid measuring cup.

