Lansing announces first climate action plan for city operations and Commission on Sustainability

Goals of the plan include reducing carbon impact, increasing energy efficiency, and reducing waste.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:46 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Mayor Andy Schor announced the City of Lansing’s first Climate Action Plan for City operations.

As a part of the plan, Mayor Schor has issued an executive order to establish and create the Mayor’s Advisory Commission on Sustainability, which will help guide the City in climate action and sustainability efforts. Goals of the plan include reducing the City’s carbon impact, increasing energy efficiency, reducing waste and looking at other areas that lead to long-term operational savings, while protecting the natural environment.

“In my vision 2030 plan, I emphasized the importance of increasing sustainability efforts throughout the city and implementing Lansing’s Climate Action Plan for internal operations is just the start of this important work. We’re committing to creating and maintaining sustainable practices in all City operations, services, planning, design, construction, transportation, fleet and building maintenance,” said Mayor Schor. “I look forward to receiving additional input and recommendations from members of my newly-established Commission on Sustainability.”

The plan includes several other goals that are already in development including:

  • Creating an internal team of City employees to help implement key aspects of the plan, help educate fellow employees, track and set goals.
  • Creating a Sustainability Action Plan that focuses on the Lansing community, laying out specific goals and outlining a path forward.
  • Engaging residents, community stakeholders, City employees and others to ensure the sustainability planning efforts are transparent, equitable and responsible.

To be considered, applicants must have a passion for areas including energy efficiency, renewable energy, waste management, water management and transportation. Interested applicants can apply on the City of Lansing website by clicking HERE.

In addition to the order, Mayor Schor signed the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy (GCoM). The GCoM is an international alliance of more than 10,000 cities acting as a method of accountability to ensure cities remain committed to promoting and implementing sustainability within the community, as well as the intentions outlined in the Paris Agreement. Fundamentals of the GCom include efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, create a plan to combat climate change, increase sustainable energy and track any progress that resulting from these actions.

