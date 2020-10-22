Jordan Selects Number For His NASCAR

-CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Michael Jordan has selected 23 as the car number for his new NASCAR team in 2021. Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin had already announced they are forming a NASCAR team with Bubba Wallace as the driver. The name of the team is 23XI Racing. That stands for 23 and 11 in honor of Jordan’s retired uniform number with the Chicago Bulls and Hamlin’s car number for Joe Gibbs Racing. Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver at NASCAR’s top level, will drive the No. 23 car.