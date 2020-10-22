Jackson County sees increase in coronavirus cases

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - In the past month, Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) has seen an increase in cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, JCHD has reported 1,565 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020.

It is reported that daily new case rates in October are almost double those recorded in September and four times greater than in August.

Also, compared to previous months, hospitalization rates have also increased since the start of October. As fall season is here and winter is fast approaching, many health officials fear that the risk of getting both COVID-19 and flu is higher.

To get a COVID-19 test in Jackson County, contact the Henry Ford COVID-19 Patient Hotline at 517-205-6100. For any information about Jackson County regarding COVID-19 numbers, click here.

