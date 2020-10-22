Advertisement

Jackson Area Transportation Authority offering free rides on Election Day

Riders just need to have their voter registration cards and get an “I voted” sticker.
Jackson Area Transportation Authority
Jackson Area Transportation Authority
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Voters in Jackson can receive free bus rides on Election Day as part of an effort to get as many people as possible to polling stations.

Jackson Area Transportation Authority (JATA) riders need to have their voter registration cards and get an “I voted” sticker.

“Passengers wishing to ride the bus for free are required to show their voter registration cards while boarding the bus," said Chad Cumberworth, Government and Community Relations Manager for JATA. "On the way back from the polling stations, riders may show their ‘I voted’ sticker to receive a free ride back home. JATA wants to assure as many people have access to the polling stations as possible.”

JATA will be offering the rides from 6:15 a.m. until 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 3. The city will have approximately nine buses running throughout the entire day.

