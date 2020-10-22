Hedlund Plumbing Says Be Careful What You Flush

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 is celebrating National Toilet Repair Month by making sure you know the basics when it comes to toilet parts. Bob Hedlund from Hedlund Pluming gave us a toilet tutorial and told us about a common mistake people are making when it comes to flushing that could cost them thousands of dollars. Find out what it is.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.