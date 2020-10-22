Gov. Whitmer signs bipartisan bills protecting workers, businesses that protect Michiganders from COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed bipartisan House Bills 6030-6032. The bills protect Michigan workers from the spread of COVID-19 and protect businesses that implement strict safety measures to keep workers, customers, and their families safe.

“No Michigander should have to worry about going into work when they’re sick, especially during a global pandemic,” said Whitmer. “These bipartisan bills ensure crucial protections for our workers and businesses who do their part to protect our families and frontline workers from the spread of COVID-19. I look forward to more collaboration with the legislature where we can find common ground. Michiganders: remember to mask up, practice safe physical distancing, wash your hands frequently, and get your flu vaccine. Be smart, and stay safe.”

The bills signed today require employers to allow workers exposed to COVID-19 or show symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home, and ban retaliation against employees for staying home when sick or exposed to the virus. The bills also implement a minimum damages award of $5,000 for violations. Awards can be higher in more serious cases.

“Across our state, businesses, nonprofits, child care, academic facilities and the medical community have invested resources, time and energy in complying with public health requirements and operating in a safe manner. This legislation is good news for entities that have made these investments, and that continue to follow COVID-19 laws and regulations, allowing them to proceed with confidence and certainty,” said Wendy Block, Vice President of Business Advocacy and Member Engagement for the Michigan Chamber of Commerce. “We applaud the governor and legislative leaders for coming together to resolve a controversial issue.”

House Bill 6030 was sponsored by Rep. Tom Albert (R-Lowell). House Bill 6031 was sponsored by Rep. Tommy Brann (R-Wyoming) and Rep. Wendell Byrd (D-Detroit). House Bill 6032 was sponsored by Rep. Graham Filler (R-DeWitt).

