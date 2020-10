LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State baseball and football All American Tom Yewcic has died at the age of 88. Yewcic went on to several pro football seasons in the old AFL with the Boston Patriots. He was a star on the Spartans' 1954 winning Rose Bowl team and that same year he was named the most valuable player in the College Baseball World Series.

