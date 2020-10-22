Former Jets Standout Mathis Dies

-NEW YORK (AP) - Bill Mathis, a versatile running back and an original member of the New York Jets franchise, has died. He was 81. The team gave no cause of death but said Mathis had long been dealing with several health issues. Mathis played his entire career in New York. He joined the then-Titans in 1960 and helped the Jets win the Super Bowl in 1969 before retiring after the following season. He was selected an AFL All-Star in 1961 and ’63. Mathis rushed for 3,589 yards and 37 touchdowns in 10 seasons and caught 149 passes for 1,775 yards and nine scores.