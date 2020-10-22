Flint Bishop Airport announces new computed tomography scanner at TSA checkpoint

FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Flint’s Bishop International Airport has installed a new Computed Tomography (CT) Scanner in its security checkpoint.

Utilizing state-of-the-art technology, TSA officers are better able to detect potential security threats inside carry-on luggage.

“The CT scanner applies a sophisticated algorithm during the screening process, while an x-ray camera takes hundreds of images as the luggage is spun around on its conveyor belt,” said Airport Director, Nino Sapone. “It then generates a 3-D image of the item being screened. It operates quickly and easily, and will not slow down our passengers as they go through the checkpoint.”

The TSA officers are able to rotate the x-ray image on their screen for a more thorough look at the contents in luggage. This additional capability makes it easier to detect the shapes and densities of items, including two of the greatest threats to commercial aviation: liquid and bulk explosives.

“This new 3-D imagery will allow our TSA officers to manipulate the image on a screen to clear items without having to open a carry-on bag,” said Detroit’s TSA Federal Security Director Steve Lorincz. “This improved security threat detection capability at the airport security checkpoints will help find prohibited items and will also reduce pulling aside a bag to be opened and searched, thus reducing a touchpoint during this pandemic.”

Travelers with carry-on luggage being screened by the CT scanner may leave their laptops and other electronic devices in their bags. Travel-size liquids must be removed from their luggage prior to x-ray screening.

The technology is similar to that currently used in the medical field for CT scans. The TSA s in the process of installing the compact CT units in airport security checkpoints across the country.

