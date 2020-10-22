Advertisement

Edward Snowden gains permanent residency in Russia

Edward Snowden has been granted permanent residency in Russia, where he has been living in exile.
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(CNN) - A lawyer for Edward Snowden said Russia has given his client a permanent residency permit.

Snowden is a former NSA contractor who fled the U.S. to avoid prosecution after allegedly publicly disclosing classified information in 2013.

The information he’s accused of leaking concerned American intelligence and mass surveillance.

Snowden first traveled to Hong Kong, then Moscow, where he has been living in exile ever since.

The Russian government granted him asylum and extended the residency permit in 2017 until 20-20.

Snowden had requested a three-year extension this spring but his lawyer said the process stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Snowden said in an interview last year he would be willing to return to the U.S. if he is guaranteed a fair trial.

