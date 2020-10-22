COVID-19 exposure at Denny’s in Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Health Department has been working with Denny’s located at 2560 Airport Rd in Jackson to identify the individuals at risk of exposure to COVID-19.

If you were at Denny’s from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, you should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days from the possible exposure date. Keep in mind that symptoms do appear at least 2-14 days after exposure.

Here are some symptoms to look out for:

• Fever

• Coughing

• Headache

• Sore throat

• Runny nose or congestion

• Shortness of breath or trouble breathing

• Loss of taste or smell

Denny’s has deep cleaned their facility in order to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spreading and affecting their staff or patrons. Known close contacts of positive individuals are being contacted and instructed to quarantine for 14 days from their last day of exposure.

Jackson County Health Department Public Health Nurses will continue their investigation into the spread of COVID-19.

