Charlotte and Eaton Rapids game turns into field disagreement, superintendents react

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A high school football rivalry has created a tense territory for two local districts.

It all happened when the Charlotte marching band shared the field with the Eaton Rapids football team last Friday night. That’s when an argument broke out.

Both the Charlotte and Eaton Rapids Superintendents clarified what happened and what they will be doing to prevent future disagreements.

Eaton Rapids Superintendent William DeFrance says it was all a miscommunication.

“Our players were surprised by what happened on the field with the marching band. We did not know the schedule and I think that’s something we’ve both learned to be able to have information ahead of time about what’s going on," said DeFrance. "I think because of that - because we were caught off guard with the marching band, you know, some people behaved badly and I feel bad about that.”

On Wednesday, both districts came out with a joint statement about the incident; hoping to have a healthy relationship.

“We have been working with Eaton Rapids to try to resolve our communication issues,” said Charlotte Public Schools Superintendent Mandy Stewart. “And we have to acknowledge where we can improve and how we can improve our relations with a rival district. We can have a healthy high school rivalry without it being a negative experience for our students.”

Before future games, the districts are asking that any changes be submitted in writing to athletic directors.

The full statement can be read here:

10/21/2020 Dear Eaton Rapids and Charlotte Community Members: As you might know, a number of unfortunate things...

Posted by Charlotte Public Schools, MI on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

