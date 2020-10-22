Advertisement

AG lawsuit stops Trump administration from cutting SNAP benefits

The administration attempted to revoke eligibility for more than 700,000 unemployed Americans.
(WCAX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the United States District Court for the District of Columbia has permanently blocked an effort by the Trump administration to revoke vital Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) eligibility for more than 700,000 unemployed Americans.

“SNAP was specifically created to help Americans struggling with food insecurity and as we continue to navigate this pandemic, this assistance is more important than ever,” said Nessel. “Instead of helping Americans at a time when so many are facing hardships, the Trump administration chose to cruelly revoke vital food assistance that thousands of Michigan residents rely on. This is an important victory in favor of human decency.”

A January lawsuit filed by a coalition comprised of attorneys general from Michigan, District of Columbia, New York, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia, along with the City of New York. The alliance challenged a new rule from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) aimed to severely limit states' flexibility in providing food assistance to those struggling to find work.

The group successfully argued that the rule change violated the federal rulemaking process, contradicted law and Congress’s intent for SNAP, and lacked a sound rational, making it arbitrary and capricious. Sunday the Court agreed on all three fronts and vacated the rule entirely, granting continued access to SNAP benefits for thousands of Michigan residents currently relying on the program.

The full cost of SNAP benefits is paid by the federal government while sharing the administration costs on a 50-50 basis with the states that operate the program.

A copy of the Court’s opinion can be viewed HERE.

