WKAR partners with Michigan public TV stations, educators for new learning service

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Learning Channel to provide instructional content to support the work of teachers and parents through universally available platforms

Michigan’s public television stations have partnered with leading educators and community leaders to announce the creation of the Michigan Learning Channel (MLC).

All content will be offered to schools, families, and caregivers at no cost.

The new network will deliver programming with instructional content to students, families and teachers through a wide variety of media platforms, including a system of dedicated broadcast channels.

The broadcast channel will deliver lessons in scheduled half hour and hour-long blocks for each grade throughout the day. The lessons will repeat in evenings and on weekends.

The station will begin airing in early January 2021 through WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University. Curriculum-aligned instructional resources for students and teachers will be provided beginning with Pre-K to 3rd grade content before expanding to include grades 4 to 12. In the mid-Michigan viewing area, MLC will be available for free on over-the-air broadcast channel 23.5 and also available as a digital livestream and posted for on demand viewing at MichiganLearning.org. Content will be stored for on-demand viewing which will ensure accessibility to all students, educators and families.

The instructional content will be designed to support and refine school learning. Lessons will be presented by a diversified group of educators and presented as though the teacher was in a classroom setting.

MLC will include a statewide network of new broadcast channels, aimed to reduce or eliminate limitations to online access for rural and urban areas alike.

The program has been endorsed by the Michigan Department of Education, the Michigan Association of Intermediate School Administrators (MAISA) and the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators (MASA).

“As part of WKAR Family, we have worked with leaders in the field of education and with a diverse cross-section of parents and concerned citizens to develop a plan that meets the evolving needs of families and teachers,” WKAR director of broadcasting and general manager Susi Elkins said. "Public television has a long history of developing age-appropriate educational content in partnership with those closest to the communities we serve.

“The Michigan Learning Channel takes this one step further. We will use our various platforms: over the air, online and through social media, to increase access to educational programming and resources, at home, schools, daycare centers or wherever students may be. There is a crucial need for this service during the pandemic and into the future. Along with WKAR’s leading role in developing NextGen TV, the new channel is another step toward developing new ways to use broadcast technology to further education in Michigan.”

Public television stations joining WKAR in this effort are Detroit Public Television, Delta College Public Media, WGVU Public Media from Grand Valley State University, WCMU Public Media from Central Michigan University and WNMU-TV from Northern Michigan University.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.