Whitmer held presser to discuss increasing COVID-19 numbers

(WILX)
By Nicole Buchmann
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, local health authorities were issuing an emergency stay-at-home order for the campus in Ann Arbor.

This new order restricts mostly students to their homes, unless they’re getting food, doing an essential job, or going to class.

Governor Whitmer said that this order does not come as a surprise as the state is now at our peak when it comes to daily new cases. So far, the peak levels are similar to the numbers in April.

Whitmer said that she is tired of this situation, but that it is important to keep our guard up now more than ever.

“We know what it takes to be successful. We also know that we are tired of this. I am tired of it, too. I would love to do the holiday celebration with multiple generations of my family. I am not gonna do it this year because I know we have to keep our guard up and this virus is still very dangerous,” she said.

The governor is urging everyone to be safe, to wear masks, to keep social distancing, and wash hands.

