Whitmer holding COVID-19 press conference at 1:30 p.m.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be joined by Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy Director for Health and Human Services Dr. Joneigh Khaldun to give an update on COVID-19. Whitmer and Khaldun will also speak on the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

The announcement comes after the governor’s emergency orders were struck down by the Michigan Supreme Court.

Recently, Whitmer was the target of a plot planning to kidnap and potentially harm her due to her response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WILX will stream the press conference live at 1:30 p.m.

