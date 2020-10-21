Advertisement

Whitmer holding COVID-19 press conference at 1:30 p.m.

The conference will also touch on the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, with MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun behind, during a press conference held in Lansing on July 28, 2020.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, with MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun behind, during a press conference held in Lansing on July 28, 2020.(Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be joined by Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy Director for Health and Human Services Dr. Joneigh Khaldun to give an update on COVID-19. Whitmer and Khaldun will also speak on the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

The announcement comes after the governor’s emergency orders were struck down by the Michigan Supreme Court.

Recently, Whitmer was the target of a plot planning to kidnap and potentially harm her due to her response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WILX will stream the press conference live at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lansing Police Department to monitor ‘suspicious voter intimidation’ at the polls

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The City of Lansing and the Lansing PD want to make sure this is a safe election.

News

Waverly Schools going remote until end of semester

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Superintendent Kelly Blake issued the update on social media.

News

Michigan Humanities awarded grants from Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The two grants total $140,000.

News

New outdoor exhibition opens at East Lansing Public Library

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The artist asked subjects, “What would you take with you if you were forced to leave tomorrow?”

Latest News

News

MDHHS issues emergency order updating requirements for residential care facilities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The updates are to allow for indoor visitation.

Shooting at Zap Zone

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Jackson receives financial reporting award

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
City of Jackson is getting international recognition for its transparency in financial reporting.

News

WKAR partners with Michigan public TV stations, educators for new learning service

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
All content will be offered to schools, families, and caregivers at no cost.

News

AG Nessel joins coalition opposing Alabama’s attempt to ban curbside voting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The coalition argues that curbside voting is reasonable option for safe, secure voting amid COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Child support community advisory committee being formed

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The effort is part of MDHHS efforts on diversity, equity and inclusion.