Waverly Schools going remote until end of semester

Superintendent Kelly Blake issued the update on social media.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the Waverly Board of Education voted to continue using online learning as the primary mode of instruction through Jan. 22.

If the community spread of COVID-19 is considered safe, students will return to in-person learning on Jan. 25. The option to continue the online-only will be offered to families that do not feel comfortable sending students to in-person learning.

Superintendent Kelly Blake posted an update on the Waverly Community Schools Facebook page, noting the Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) where some students attend in-person lessons two to three days a week at each school building.

Blake also expressed thanks for the patience of families and the hard work of staff members during the pandemic.

