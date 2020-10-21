Waverly Schools going remote until end of semester
Superintendent Kelly Blake issued the update on social media.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the Waverly Board of Education voted to continue using online learning as the primary mode of instruction through Jan. 22.
If the community spread of COVID-19 is considered safe, students will return to in-person learning on Jan. 25. The option to continue the online-only will be offered to families that do not feel comfortable sending students to in-person learning.
Superintendent Kelly Blake posted an update on the Waverly Community Schools Facebook page, noting the Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) where some students attend in-person lessons two to three days a week at each school building.
Blake also expressed thanks for the patience of families and the hard work of staff members during the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.