Washington To Continue To Restrict Fan Attendance

Washington Football Team's Alex Smith tries to get away from Los Angeles Rams' Troy Reeder during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Washington Football Team's Alex Smith tries to get away from Los Angeles Rams' Troy Reeder during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-LANDOVER, Md. (AP) - The Washington Football Team will allow only friends and family in attendance at FedEx Field on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, even after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan allowed teams to fill outdoor stadiums to 10% capacity. A spokeswoman said there would be no change from Washington’s previous arrangement to not sell tickets to fans for this game at the stadium in Landover, Maryland. At 10% capacity, roughly 8,000 fans would be allowed, something that remains possible later this season.

