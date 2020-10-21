Advertisement

Van Gundy Back in NBA Coaching

Detroit Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy talks to Detroit Pistons guard D.J. Augustin (14) and others during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2015 in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy talks to Detroit Pistons guard D.J. Augustin (14) and others during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2015 in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (WNDU)
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-UNDATED (AP) - Stan Van Gundy has agreed to become the next coach of the New Orleans Pelicans. He will replace Alvin Gentry, who was let go after the Pelicans went 30-42 this season and missed the playoffs. Van Gundy said on his Twitter account that he was “excited” about the opportunity. Terms haven’t been disclosed, but a person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Van Gundy agreed to a four-year contract. Van Gundy spent parts of 12 seasons coaching Miami, Orlando and Detroit. In New Orleans, he’ll will get the chance to work with No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson.

Latest News

Sports

Adam Scott Tests Positive

Updated: seconds ago
He follows Tony Finau and Dustin Johnson

Sports

Panthers Have Covid Issues

Updated: moments ago
At least two players have tested positive

Sports

Adam Scott Tests Positive

Updated: moments ago
He follows Tony Finau and Dustin Johnson both of whom tested positive

News

Okemos HS, CAAC hold virtual swim meets

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Each school swims in their own pool, and their times are shared electronically.

Latest News

News

Okemos HS, CAAC hold virtual swim meets

Updated: 21 hours ago

Sports

Pacers Name New Head Coach

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT
Search took nearly two months

Sports

Maryland Determines Starting Quarterback

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT
Maryland faces Northwestern Saturday

Sports

High School Football Tourney Field to be Announced Sunday

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT
All eleven man teams are eligible for the tournament

Sports

No Starting Quarterback Announcement From Tucker

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT
Rocky Lombardi has the most experience among those in the field

Sports

World Series Set To Begin

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT
All the games in one location for the fourth time