Van Gundy Back in NBA Coaching

-UNDATED (AP) - Stan Van Gundy has agreed to become the next coach of the New Orleans Pelicans. He will replace Alvin Gentry, who was let go after the Pelicans went 30-42 this season and missed the playoffs. Van Gundy said on his Twitter account that he was “excited” about the opportunity. Terms haven’t been disclosed, but a person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Van Gundy agreed to a four-year contract. Van Gundy spent parts of 12 seasons coaching Miami, Orlando and Detroit. In New Orleans, he’ll will get the chance to work with No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson.