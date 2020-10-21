Advertisement

The UIA is offering a new phone appointment option

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency(WJRT)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) is now offering telephone appointments for customers with specific claim issues beginning today, Oct. 21.

“We’re excited to offer this additional option for customer service,” said UIA Director Steve Gray. “This new scheduling system is another tool to help us ensure continued service to Michigan’s residents who are facing unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

By scheduling a phone appointment, customers will be able to get assistance with their issues on their own time. A customer service agent will call the customers on the designated day and time they choose from the agency’s customer service line – 866-500-0017. Claimants should be prepared to verify their identity with their Social Security Number and Driver’s License/State Identification Number.

Customers can schedule an appointment online up to one week in advance at Michigan.gov/uia for the following issues:

  • I filed under the wrong Social Security Number
  • My claim is inactive
  • I am unable to certify for all weeks needed
  • I need to file a claim, but one is already filed in my name
  • I do not have the link in MiWAM to file a claim

Phone appointments are available Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. – 4:25 p.m. Each appointment is expected to take no more than 20 minutes.

The UIA expects to schedule up to 800 appointments per day.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Decision 2020: Proposal 1 to impact state park funding

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Kylie Khan
This November, voters will decide how money collected for state parks can be spent.

News

Pontiac man going to circuit court on sex trafficking charges

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Jake Vigna
If convicted, Jordan-King would face over 90 years in prison.

News

Decision 2020: Three former educators look to represent Jackson County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
There are three candidates seeking to represent Jackson County in the Michigan House of Representatives.

News

11 charged as clergy abuse investigation hits 2-year mark

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Search warrants were executed two years ago as part of the state’s investigation into clergy abuse.

Latest News

News

Lansing Police Department to monitor for voter intimidation at the polls

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The City of Lansing and the Lansing PD want to make sure this is a safe election.

News

Waverly Schools going remote until end of semester

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Superintendent Kelly Blake issued the update on social media.

News

Michigan Humanities awarded grants from Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The two grants total $140,000.

News

New outdoor exhibition opens at East Lansing Public Library

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The artist asked subjects, “What would you take with you if you were forced to leave tomorrow?”

News

MDHHS issues emergency order updating requirements for residential care facilities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The updates are to allow for indoor visitation.

Shooting at Zap Zone

Updated: 5 hours ago