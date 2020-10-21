Advertisement

Staying safe and having fall fun at Shaw Haven Farm

By Nicole Buchmann
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Believe it or not, but we are more than halfway through October and fall activites aren’t slowing down anytime soon.

Studio 10′s Nicole Buchmann went to Shaw Haven Farm to talk about how they are keeping staff and employee’s safe as the demand for fall fun picks up.

Shaw Haven says if you’re trying to beat the crowds, the best times of the day to visit are during the weekdays or early weekend mornings.

Click here to find out more details about fall activities at Shaw Haven Farm

