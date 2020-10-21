Some voters are still waiting for absentee ballots

EATON RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re voting absentee and haven’t mailed your ballot yet, you need to drop it off in person.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and clerks around Michigan say it’s too late to rely on the postal services to deliver it on time.

However, some voters in Eaton Rapids Township are still waiting on their ballot.

Eaton Rapids Township Clerk Robin Morgan told News 10 she’s not getting absentee ballot applications from the state’s website.

“This kind of thing just can’t happen,” said Mary Hecksel, who is waiting on her ballot.

Hecksel applied for an absentee ballot on the Michigan Secretary of State’s website on September 25, which is after local clerks started mailing ballots.

“This is an extremely important election. Whoever you are voting for, people need to exercise their right to vote,” said Hecksel.

The problem is that the application never made it to the clerk’s office.

“It said it was sent, but it didn’t say anything about it being received from the clerk and sent back out to me,” Hecksel said.

Morgan told News 10 on the phone she didn’t get any absentee ballot applications from the state’s website for the General Election or August Primary.

“Not only for this election, but for any election, primaries, that kind of thing. This is a really big deal and people need to be able to use their right to vote,” said Hecksel.

Hecksel said she plans to stop by the clerk’s office and vote absentee there, but she would like to see the issue fixed for future elections.

“Obviously, there is a kink in the system. It happens. But, we need to be able to figure those things out quickly and go from there,” she said.

The Michigan Secretary of State’s office said this was an isolated incident and it was fixed Wednesday and ballots are now being issued.

If you have any questions about the status of your absentee ballot or your application, you can check online or contact your local clerk.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.