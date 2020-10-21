Ruling that cleared way to drive people to vote is blocked

DETROIT (AP) -A federal appeals court has suspended a decision that would allow groups to offer free or reduced price rides to polling places in Michigan. The court issued a stay to allow the Republican-controlled Legislature to appeal the ruling by a federal judge in Flint. Since 1895, Michigan has banned paying someone to transport a voter unless the voter can’t walk. It was aimed at preventing fraud or undue influence. But Judge Stephanie Dawkins Davis said the state law conflicted with federal law. Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, declined to appeal. So Republicans in the Legislature sought to intervene. The appeals court agreed, 2-1.

