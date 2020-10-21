Decision 2020: Republican Nate Ross challenges state Rep. Kara Hope

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Republican Nate Ross is looking to take first-term state Representative Kara Hope’s seat in the Michigan House of Representatives.

Rep. Hope previously worked as a defense attorney and an adjunct professor at Cooley Law School before being elected as an Ingham County Commissioner in 2012 then to the state House in 2018.

Her priorities include increased funding for education and infrastructure plus healthcare for all.

Ross made his career in the manufacturing industry as an engineer. He, his wife and two daughters live in Mason.

According to his campaign website, Ross’s first priority is the COVID-19 response. He also notes increased funding for infrastructure and education.

District 67 covers Mason, Stockbridge, Leslie, Webberville, Williamston, Dansville, Holt, Onondaga and South Lansing.

Click here to apply for an absentee ballot or find a polling location.

