Pontiac man going to circuit court on sex trafficking charges

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today a Pontiac man was bound over to circuit court Tuesday on charges of conducting a criminal enterprise and for his alleged role in the prostitution and sex trafficking of numerous young women in Auburn Hills, Pontiac and other locations throughout Oakland County.

Dallas Ephraim Jordan-King, 23, was bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court Tuesday after a hearing before Judge Lisa L. Asadoorian in 52-3 District Court in Auburn Hills. He was bound over on the following charges:

One count of forced labor/commercial sex;

Three counts of pandering;

One count of accepting earnings of prostitution;

One count of transportation for prostitution;

One count of conducting a criminal enterprise; and

One count of felony firearm.

If convicted, Jordan-King would face over 90 years in prison.

“Human trafficking and sex trafficking crimes often stretch across several jurisdictions and municipal borders, and they require a coordinated effort by law enforcement to properly respond to and address,” Nessel said. “I am grateful for the partnership these agencies have provided to my office, and look forward to continuing that collaboration well into the future, as we all share the same priorities of ensuring the public’s safety and enforcing the law.”

The charges are the result of a joint law enforcement investigation initiated by the Auburn Hills Police Department, and continued by the FBI’s Oakland County Gang and Violent Crime Task Force (Task Force).

Investigators determined that Jordan-King reportedly operated a prostitution and sex trafficking criminal enterprise, comprised of at least nine victims, between July 2018 and October 2019. The related criminal acts allegedly took place in Auburn Hills, Pontiac, Madison Heights and elsewhere.

Jordan-King was also bound over on Oct. 7 in a separate case in 50th District Court in Pontiac before Judge Cynthia Walker on one count of child sexually abusive material – production, a 20-year felony. That court imposed a $25,000 cash bond. In that case, Jordan-King is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Nov. 5 before visiting Judge Edward Sosnick in Oakland County Circuit Court.

The court had revoked Jordan-King’s bond after he cut his tether and fled for several weeks. Jordan-King’s next court appearance on this case is pending scheduling in the Oakland County Circuit Court.

