Panthers Have Covid Issues

-UNDATED (AP) - The Carolina Panthers have added kicker Joey Slye and offensive tackle Trent Scott to the COVID-19 reserve list, bringing their total number of players on the list to four. Scott becomes the third reserve offensive lineman to be placed on the COVID-19/reserve list in the last six days, joining Tyler Larsen and Michael Schofield. The moves don’t necessarily mean those players have tested positive; they could have come in close contact with someone who has tested positive. The Panthers practiced as usual today in preparation for their game Sunday at New Orleans.