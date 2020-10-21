Advertisement

Panthers Have Covid Issues

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater hands off to running back Mike Davis (28) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater hands off to running back Mike Davis (28) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)(AP Photo/Brian Blanco | AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-UNDATED (AP) - The Carolina Panthers have added kicker Joey Slye and offensive tackle Trent Scott to the COVID-19 reserve list, bringing their total number of players on the list to four. Scott becomes the third reserve offensive lineman to be placed on the COVID-19/reserve list in the last six days, joining Tyler Larsen and Michael Schofield. The moves don’t necessarily mean those players have tested positive; they could have come in close contact with someone who has tested positive. The Panthers practiced as usual today in preparation for their game Sunday at New Orleans.

Latest News

Sports

Jets Hope Darnold Ready to Return

Updated: 1 hour ago
Team looking for its first win

Sports

Washington To Continue To Restrict Fan Attendance

Updated: 1 hour ago
Only a few fans okay at next home game

Sports

Adam Scott Tests Positive

Updated: 1 hours ago
He follows Tony Finau and Dustin Johnson

Sports

Adam Scott Tests Positive

Updated: 1 hours ago
He follows Tony Finau and Dustin Johnson both of whom tested positive

Latest News

Sports

Van Gundy Back in NBA Coaching

Updated: 1 hours ago
He's now 61 years old

News

Okemos HS, CAAC hold virtual swim meets

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Each school swims in their own pool, and their times are shared electronically.

News

Okemos HS, CAAC hold virtual swim meets

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

Pacers Name New Head Coach

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT
Search took nearly two months

Sports

Maryland Determines Starting Quarterback

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT
Maryland faces Northwestern Saturday

Sports

High School Football Tourney Field to be Announced Sunday

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT
All eleven man teams are eligible for the tournament