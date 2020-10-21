Advertisement

New outdoor exhibition opens at East Lansing Public Library

(East Lansing Public Library)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 21, 2020
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Public Library has partnered with artist Vivek Vellanki to showcase a new exhibition; 51 Pounds (Take Me with You.)

The exhibition opens at the East Lansing Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 21. It showcases work from a collaborative project in which Vellanki asked immigrants, refugees and international students to respond to the the current cultural landscape through an exploration of the objects in their everyday lives.

Vellanki asked subjects, “What would you take with you if you were forced to leave tomorrow?” and invited them to curate these objects which he then photographed in their homes.

The exhibition is organized and hosted by the East Lansing Public Library with funding from The East Lansing Arts Council. The dates for the show are Oct. 21 to Jan. 11, and can be viewed by driving up to the East Lansing Public Library located at 950 Abbot Road, East Lansing.

Although this is an outdoor exhibition, organizers have asked visitors to wear a mask and follow the health guidelines given by the city and county health department.

