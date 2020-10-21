Advertisement

Michigan Republican lawmakers introduce plan to address COVID-19

By Christiana Ford
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Now that Governor Whitmer can’t issue emergency rules any more, Republicans in the state legislature want to give that power to the counties.

They introduced a plan called “Michigan’s Comeback Roadmap” on Tuesday, which calls for local health departments to make decisions based on data that would be consistently shared with the public.

The state health department’s rules would stay in effect unless the following conditions are met over a two-week period:

  • The number of confirmed cases in their county is fewer than 55 per million people.
  • The community spread positive test rate is less than 5%.
  • The hospitalization rate is less than 25%.
  • Hospitals must be able to handle a 20% surge in admissions or transfers.
  • Medical facilities must have at least a two-week supply of personal protective equipment on hand.
  • Counties must be able to test 15 people per 10,000 residents per day and get results back in three days or less.

If all the requirements are met, officials can modify state orders by doing things like changing capacity limits.

Rep. Ben Fredrick (R-Owosso), who led the charge, believes the proposal would encourage less pushback.

“By answering questions such as what is our ongoing goal, what needs to be done and why, we can bring greater certainty and hope to a population who has already sacrificed greatly and is suffering,” said Fredrick. “How much are we hearing 'I’m over it’ or seeing people truly give up. In providing an approach such as this, we will see a lessening of the melees and cynicism, which is increasingly prevalent and unleash tremendous capacity for local initiatives.”

The proposal would have to be approved by both the state house and Senate, then get a final stamp of approval from the governor.

Governor Whitmer’s office tells News 10 they are still reviewing the proposal.

