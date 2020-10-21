Advertisement

Michigan Humanities awarded grants from Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs

The two grants total $140,000.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday two grants totaling $140,00 were awarded to Michigan Humanities by the Michigan Council for Arts & Cultural Affairs.

The grants will assist in funding two programs the MH and MCACA create - Arts & Humanities Touring Program and Poetry Out Loud.

“We are thrilled to partner with MCACA once again on Poetry Out Loud and the Arts & Humanities Touring Program,” said Shelly Hendrick Kasprzycki, Michigan Humanities President and CEO. “This funding allows Michigan Humanities to continue to deliver high-quality cultural programming into schools, libraries and museum in communities across the state."

A $120,000 grant will support the Arts & Humanities Touring Program, offsetting the cost to bring quality performers, storytellers, musicians, and presenters into the community. The grant is open to all Michigan non-profits.

The $20,000 grant will help the national high school poetry recitation competition, Poetry Out Loud, which reaches about 20,000 students each year. The next competition will be held virtually in March 2021.

