Michigan Department of Civil Rights supports police being at polls on Election Day

(WTVY)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Civil Rights announced their support for Attorney General Dana Nessel’s plan to use the help of the Michigan State Police to protect voters' rights at the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Michigan Department of Civil Rights Director James E. White expounds upon the importance of having the right to vote protected.

“The right to vote is the cornerstone of our democracy,” said White. “We take very seriously anything that interferes with that right in violation of state and federal civil rights law.”

Attorney General Nessel, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and the Michigan State Police are collaborating to ensure voters will be able to cast their ballots in a safe, welcoming environment.

White recognizes that individuals with disabilities are often left out of conversations when it comes to accessibility in public spaces.

“It is important to remember that barriers to voting do not always come in the form of intimidation or threat,” said White. “Individuals with disabilities have the same right to vote as everyone else and must be offered accessible options to ensure they’re able to cast their ballot.”

White also urges voters who may feel they have faced unlawful discrimination as they tried to exercise their right to vote to file a complaint with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights. Additionally, if on Election Day, a voter believes they are experiencing or witnessing voter intimidation, they are encouraged to contact the Attorney General’s office directly.

For more information on the Michigan Department of Civil Rights and the work they are doing, click here.

