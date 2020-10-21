Advertisement

Michigan allows indoor visits at nursing homes

Source: MGN -- Indoor visitation has been prohibited except for end-of-life situations.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan says indoor visits can resume at nursing homes and other residential care facilities for the first time since March, except in counties with higher daily coronavirus case rates. The emergency order, issued by the state Department of Health and Human Services, takes effect Monday. Indoor visitation has been prohibited except for end-of-life situations. For now, visits will not be allowed in 32 of Michigan’s 83 counties - those where the daily number of new COVID-19 cases per million is more than 150 or the number of tests coming back positive is more than 20%.

