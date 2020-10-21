Advertisement

MHSAA still deciding where high school football championships will be held

By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The uncertainty on where to play the high school football championship games has been around since the season started. For many fans it’s an easy decision: Ford field, just like it’s always been.

For the MHSAA, it’s not that simple. MHSAA representative Geoff Kimmerly said, “We’re in a place right now where were not bringing in a lot of revenue because of ticket sales, and not having any ticket or tournament events before this past week.”

Money, safety, and zero fans have all played a role in this process. The MHSAA executive staff is working with Ford Field weekly, hoping to make it work despite the pandemic.

Kimmerly said, “We are still working to figure out some of those details including what kinds of fans, how many fans rather we’d be able to allow in the building if that’s possible and how much we think it would cost just to make things work for both sides.”

In the case where it’s not held at ford field, there are talks of a fall-back plan such as holding the finals at high schools.

“Ford Field is certainly in the conversation right now," Kimmerly said. "We’d love to be back there if that’s possible, but also it’s very important for us to have some sort of audience, especially with parents and things like that.”

The MHSAA is hoping to make a decision in the next few weeks, as the matchup for the playoffs are being announced this coming Sunday.

