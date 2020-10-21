Advertisement

MDHHS provides COVID-19 guidelines for holiday travel and gatherings

(weau)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The holidays are usually a time of connection and fellowship for families across the state. With the current state of the world and the pandemic, the holiday season will look differently.

But, The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) wants to ensure that families do not miss out on being together.

On Wednesday, the MDHHS issued its own set of guidelines on how to travel and gather safely during the holidays.

“Celebrating the holiday season with family and friends is one of our most cherished traditions,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Even though the way we celebrate may have to be different, the guidance issued today shows there are still many ways to spend quality time with family and friends safely during this festive season.”

Though staying home is advantageous, here are some ways to remain safe while traveling for the holidays or meeting in-person:

  • Wear a mask and keep your nose and mouth covered when in public places.
  • Avoid close contact by staying at least 6 feet apart from anyone who is not from your household
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer
  • Avoid contact with anyone who is sick
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Please note: It is recommended that you stay quarantined on the holidays if you have contracted COVID-19 or are showcasing some COVID-19 related symptoms.

Indoor festivities should avoid crowded, poorly ventilated or fully enclosed indoor spaces. The capacity limit should be 10 people or less. Remember to be extremely cautious around food and drinks; limiting the amount of people in areas where food is prepared, and have one person serve all shareable food and consider using single-use items for condiments, plates, and utensils.

To read tips on how to celebrate the holidays during COVID-19, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Some voters are still waiting for absentee ballots

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
The Michigan Secretary of State’s office said this was an isolated incident and it was fixed Wednesday and ballots are being issued.

News

Health officials confirm 1,597 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The state total now sits at 150,989 cases and 7,086 deaths.

News

Michigan Department of Civil Rights supports police being at polls on Election Day

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Civil Rights announced their support for Attorney General Dana Nessel’s plan.

News

Decision 2020: Proposal 1 to impact state park funding

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
This November, voters will decide how money collected for state parks can be spent.

Latest News

News

The UIA is offering a new phone appointment option

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
By scheduling a phone appointment, customers will be able to get assistance with their issues on their own time.

News

Pontiac man going to circuit court on sex trafficking charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
If convicted, Jordan-King would face over 90 years in prison.

News

Decision 2020: Three former educators look to represent Jackson County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
There are three candidates seeking to represent Jackson County in the Michigan House of Representatives.

News

11 charged as clergy abuse investigation hits 2-year mark

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Search warrants were executed two years ago as part of the state’s investigation into clergy abuse.

News

Lansing Police Department to monitor for voter intimidation at the polls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The City of Lansing and the Lansing PD want to make sure this is a safe election.

News

Waverly Schools going remote until end of semester

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Superintendent Kelly Blake issued the update on social media.