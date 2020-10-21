MDHHS provides COVID-19 guidelines for holiday travel and gatherings

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The holidays are usually a time of connection and fellowship for families across the state. With the current state of the world and the pandemic, the holiday season will look differently.

But, The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) wants to ensure that families do not miss out on being together.

On Wednesday, the MDHHS issued its own set of guidelines on how to travel and gather safely during the holidays.

“Celebrating the holiday season with family and friends is one of our most cherished traditions,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Even though the way we celebrate may have to be different, the guidance issued today shows there are still many ways to spend quality time with family and friends safely during this festive season.”

Though staying home is advantageous, here are some ways to remain safe while traveling for the holidays or meeting in-person:

Wear a mask and keep your nose and mouth covered when in public places.

Avoid close contact by staying at least 6 feet apart from anyone who is not from your household

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

Avoid contact with anyone who is sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Please note: It is recommended that you stay quarantined on the holidays if you have contracted COVID-19 or are showcasing some COVID-19 related symptoms.

Indoor festivities should avoid crowded, poorly ventilated or fully enclosed indoor spaces. The capacity limit should be 10 people or less. Remember to be extremely cautious around food and drinks; limiting the amount of people in areas where food is prepared, and have one person serve all shareable food and consider using single-use items for condiments, plates, and utensils.

