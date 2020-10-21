Advertisement

Lansing Police Department to monitor for voter intimidation at the polls

(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department will be working in conjunction with Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope’s Office, the Attorney General’s office, the Ingham County Prosecutor, and other local, state, and federal law enforcement to improve its response to any suspicious behavior concerning voter intimidation, civil unrest or acts of violence.

With the election just less than two weeks away, voter intimidation has been a popular topic as of late. The City of Lansing said it is preparing for high voter turnout at each polling site.

“While there is no credible threat information to support the likelihood of a major issue, we are preparing our staff as a precautionary measure to respond to any situation(s) if they arise”, said Chief Daryl Green.

The Lansing Police Department said it will increase its visible presence throughout the city to heighten preparedness in the event reports of any activities which threaten the sanctity of the voting process.

To cut down on any further possibilities of voter intimidation, the Lansing Police Department and Clerk Chris Swope recommend avoiding discussion of candidates and issues within 100 feet of precinct doors. Voters are also not allowed by Michigan Election Law to display anything which shows support for any particular candidate or political party within that 100 feet radius.

“I’ve promised a safe, secure and accurate election and I intend to make sure that happens,” says Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope. “I appreciate the strong support from Mayor Schor and Police Chief Green to ensure that Nov. 3 will be a very secure election and I encourage every voter to either vote at home, vote early or vote Nov. 3.”

CDC guidelines are still recommended for Election Day. Every voter will be asked to wear a mask, and masks shall be provided for free. However, an individual is not required to wear a mask in order to vote.

If you are not comfortable with being in a precinct with someone who may not wear a mask, then the City recommends voting early.

For Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations for voters on Election Day, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/election-polling-locations.html

