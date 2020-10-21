Decision 2020:Lansing election workers prepare through training

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday, the city prepared election workers for any potential problems that may pop up on Election Day. Because this year’s election is so tense, there’s a lot of talk about potential voter intimidation at the polls.

State election officials are worried about voter intimidation while election workers are on the front lines.

“We’re looking for you to show that respect. So, think about Aretha Franklin and that great hit ‘R-e-s-p-e-c-t’,” said Lansing Chief Deputy City Clerk Brian Jackson.

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope is another official who has some concerns.

“That is something that some of our folks are nervous about. You know, it’s hard to predict exactly what’s going to happen on election. I’m hopeful that we won’t have any intimidation and that folks will be able to show up and cast their right to vote no matter who they are there to vote for,” said Swope.

There is a plan in place to handle voter intimidation, which involves not placing regular election workers in harm’s way.

“Some of that is more of a leadership role, so we talk to them a little bit about when to get leadership, when to escalate things, when to move things up. We have people that can go and visit locations,” said Swope.

Despite unprecedented concerns, Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope says workers have signed up to help in droves.

“We have all we need. We have a waiting list. We have about 600 workers-and about half of them are first time workers for this election,” he said.

Twenty-one-year-old Tom Douglas said he wouldn’t let talk of voter intimidation stand in his way.

“I’m definitely going in knowing to expect things,” said Douglas. “I just know how important voting is being a Black male American, how important is it especially for us to vote. So, I’m just trying to do whatever I can to make sure we have a fair and safe election this year.”

And neither was Paul Teszlewicz, who despite his age, felt it was his civic duty.

“This is a pretty big election, and I know they need help. So, I think it’s our duty as citizens to step up and help if we can do it," said Teszlewicz.

One thing voters can do to help election workers out is to not wear any political clothing to the polls. Voters can be denied entry if they’re wearing anything promoting a candidate or party.

