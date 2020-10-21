Advertisement

Decision 2020:Lansing election workers prepare through training

(WHSV)
By Christiana Ford
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday, the city prepared election workers for any potential problems that may pop up on Election Day. Because this year’s election is so tense, there’s a lot of talk about potential voter intimidation at the polls.

State election officials are worried about voter intimidation while election workers are on the front lines.

“We’re looking for you to show that respect. So, think about Aretha Franklin and that great hit ‘R-e-s-p-e-c-t’,” said Lansing Chief Deputy City Clerk Brian Jackson.

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope is another official who has some concerns.

“That is something that some of our folks are nervous about. You know, it’s hard to predict exactly what’s going to happen on election. I’m hopeful that we won’t have any intimidation and that folks will be able to show up and cast their right to vote no matter who they are there to vote for,” said Swope.

There is a plan in place to handle voter intimidation, which involves not placing regular election workers in harm’s way.

“Some of that is more of a leadership role, so we talk to them a little bit about when to get leadership, when to escalate things, when to move things up. We have people that can go and visit locations,” said Swope.

Despite unprecedented concerns, Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope says workers have signed up to help in droves.

“We have all we need. We have a waiting list. We have about 600 workers-and about half of them are first time workers for this election,” he said.

Twenty-one-year-old Tom Douglas said he wouldn’t let talk of voter intimidation stand in his way.

“I’m definitely going in knowing to expect things,” said Douglas. “I just know how important voting is being a Black male American, how important is it especially for us to vote. So, I’m just trying to do whatever I can to make sure we have a fair and safe election this year.”

And neither was Paul Teszlewicz, who despite his age, felt it was his civic duty.

“This is a pretty big election, and I know they need help. So, I think it’s our duty as citizens to step up and help if we can do it," said Teszlewicz.

One thing voters can do to help election workers out is to not wear any political clothing to the polls. Voters can be denied entry if they’re wearing anything promoting a candidate or party.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Governor Whitmer addresses poll safety and COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Governor Whitmer addresses poll safety and COVID-19 numbers

VOD Recordings

Updates on Zap Zone shooting

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Updates on Zap Zone shooting

News

Whitmer held presser to discuss increasing COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
On Tuesday, local health authorities were issuing an emergency stay-at-home order for the campus in Ann Arbor.

News

MHSAA still deciding where high school football championships will be held

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Natalie Kerwin
The uncertainty of where to play the high school football championship games has been around since the season started.

Latest News

News

HRU tech 1

Updated: 2 hours ago

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Republican Nate Ross challenges state Rep. Kara Hope

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
Republican Nate Ross is looking to take first-term state Representative Kara Hope’s seat in the Michigan House of Representatives.

News

Some voters are still waiting for absentee ballots

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
The Michigan Secretary of State’s office said this was an isolated incident and it was fixed Wednesday and ballots are being issued.

News

Health officials confirm 1,597 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The state total now sits at 150,989 cases and 7,086 deaths.

News

Michigan Department of Civil Rights supports police being at polls on Election Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Civil Rights announced their support for Attorney General Dana Nessel’s plan.

News

MDHHS provides COVID-19 guidelines for holiday travel and gatherings

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) wants to ensure that families do not miss out on being together.