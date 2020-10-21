Judge orders evidence unsealed in Breonna Taylor case

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Kentucky judge has now granted a grand juror’s request to unseal evidence in the Breonna Taylor case.

The juror says the grand jury was never given the opportunity to discuss the charges. Instead only one officer involved in the incident was indicted on wanton endangerment charges for a bullet that went into a neighboring unit.

An attorney for the juror says the grand jury was not allowed to consider any other charges.

“The only opportunity that they were given that we can now ascertain from our client’s statement, the recordings and the PIU files were the wanton endangerment,” said attorney Kevin Glogower. “No other laws were discussed, whether it be particular to a certain offense or a defense to a certain offense.”

Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron confirms prosecutors considered the shooting of Breonna Taylor justified and never pursued homicide charges against the officers involved

