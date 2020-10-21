Jets Hope Darnold Ready to Return

-NEW YORK (AP) - New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is practicing for the first time since spraining his throwing shoulder and could have a chance to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Coach Adam Gase said before practice today that Darnold would be limited. Darnold sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder against Denver on Oct. 1. He briefly left the game to be examined before returning, but hasn’t played since. Joe Flacco has started the last two games at quarterback for the Jets.