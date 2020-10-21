Advertisement

Jets Hope Darnold Ready to Return

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) works in the pocket against the Washington Redskins in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) works in the pocket against the Washington Redskins in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(WITN)
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-NEW YORK (AP) - New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is practicing for the first time since spraining his throwing shoulder and could have a chance to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Coach Adam Gase said before practice today that Darnold would be limited. Darnold sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder against Denver on Oct. 1. He briefly left the game to be examined before returning, but hasn’t played since. Joe Flacco has started the last two games at quarterback for the Jets.

