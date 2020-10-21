Advertisement

Ingham Co. Health Department addresses U of M quarantine

Concerns include the upcoming Michigan-Michigan State game on Halloween.
(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Health officials in Washtenaw County have ordered all University of Michigan students to stay home until November 3.

The order took effect immediately yesterday afternoon and is in place for at least two weeks. More than a thousand U of M students have been infected with coronavirus since the start of the semester.

It has many wondering if this happen to students at Michigan State.

Ingham county health officer Linda Vail says Spartans probably won’t have to worry about a stay home order.

“We don’t have the data to support a shelter in place for MSU,” said Vail. “Our ship sailed on that one when we peaked in cases in September and now we are trailing off.”

She does say there is concern about the Michigan - Michigan State football game scheduled for Halloween.

Vail hopes students make smart decisions about how they spend game day.

