Heavy police presence at Zap Zone due to shooting, 3-year-old shot

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich confirms that a drive-by shooting occurred at Zap Zone.

The three-year-old victim was inside Zap Zone when shots rang out on the outside of the building and she was struck. According to officials, the victim is believed to be a girl. However, they did not want to confirm.

The three-year-old is now at a local hospital and in surgery.

Officials are currently looking for the suspect; citing they will use surveillance video and leads. If you have any information, contact the Eaton County Police Department.

