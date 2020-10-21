Health officials confirm 1,597 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of October 21, Michigan health officials have reported 1,597 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 33 deaths. The state total now sits at 150,989 cases and 7,086 deaths.

Clinton County reports 850 cases and 14 deaths.

Eaton County reports 918 cases and 11 deaths.

Ingham County reports 4,307 cases and 62 deaths.

Jackson County reports 1,570 cases and 60 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 612 cases and 32 deaths.

These numbers are updated daily here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.