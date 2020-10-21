Advertisement

East Lansing board to vote on extending remote learning

(WIFR)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Various local school districts have been dealing with the pressures of the pandemic. To go virtual or to stay in-person?

On Monday, Oct. 26, East Lansing’s Board of Education are voting on a plan to extend remote learning until Jan. 4. Under this particular plan, those who want to continue with remote learning will have the option.

The meeting is set to be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To keep up with East Lansing board meetings and any other general information, click here.

