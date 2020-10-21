Decision 2020: Three former educators look to represent Jackson County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are three candidates seeking to represent Jackson County in the Michigan House of Representatives.

Representative Julie Alexander, (R), is running for re-election. She was first elected to the position in 2016. She and her husband operate a family farm in Hanover Township. Rep. Alexander was previously a teacher and spent three terms as a Jackson County commissioner.

A statement on her website says Rep. Alexander will work for economic opportunity, fiscal accountability and limited government.

Hoping to unseat the two-term incumbent, Sandra Hofman-Kingston is running for the position as a Democrat. The Lapeer native has her doctorate in educational leadership and has worked as a teacher and principal.

She says she’s running for office because “our current legislature has not been able to protect our people, our land, or our waters.”

Libertarian candidate Norman Peterson is also on the ballot. He’s a former assistant professor at Western Michigan University.

Click here to request an absentee ballot or find your polling location.

