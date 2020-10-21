Decision 2020: Proposal 1 to impact state park funding

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This November, voters will decide how money collected for state parks can be spent.

Voting yes would make projects eligible for grants, allow the State Parks Endowment Fund to be spent on maintenance and remove the cap on the Natural Resources Trust Fund. Voting no would oppose those changes.

The ballot language reads, “A proposed constitutional amendment to allow money from oil and gas mining on state-owned lands to continue to be collected in state funds for land protection and creation and maintenance of parks, nature areas, and public recreation facilities; and to describe how money in those state funds can be spent.”

Several groups and businesses have shown support the proposal including DTE Energy, The Michigan Farm Bureau, The National Wildlife Federation and The League of Women Voters of Michigan.

The Sierra Club Michigan Chapter is against the proposal.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.