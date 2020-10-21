Child support community advisory committee being formed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Office of Child Support is looking for parents and caregivers to join a Community Advisory Council that will help to ensure the office is fair and working for everyone.

The effort is part of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' (MDHHS) efforts on diversity, equity and inclusion.

Michigan residents with a child support case are welcome to attend an informational meeting to learn about the new council.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meetings will be virtual. It is likely they will be remote for the foreseeable future. Those who are interested are asked to RSVP to receive a link to attend.

The council will review and provide input on child support policy.

“MDHHS has identified diversity, equity and inclusion as important priorities in assisting the Michiganders that the department serves,” said Office of Child Support Director Erin Frisch. “Even the most thoughtful policy can have unintended consequences to underserved communities. The Office of Child Support needs the feedback of parents and caregivers who both receive and pay child support to help make Michigan’s Child Support Program even better.”

Virtual meeting options:

Monday, Oct. 26, 5:30-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28: 6:30-8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 5, 6-7:30 p.m.

Anyone who would like to reserve a spot in one of these meetings can call 517-241-7840 or email MDHHS-OCS-Advisory-Council@Michigan.gov.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.