Body of missing hiker found in national forest

HESPERIA, Mich. (AP) - The body of a missing hiker has been discovered in a national forest in western Michigan. Fifty-four-year-old Lisa Casler of Coopersville was hiking and looking at birds in the Huron-Manistee National Forest last weekend. Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast says no foul play is suspected in Casler’s death. Casler’s body was found Tuesday, not far from her car. The sheriff says the death could have been caused by a medical event, exposure to cold temperatures or a combination of both.

