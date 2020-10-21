AG Nessel joins coalition opposing Alabama’s attempt to ban curbside voting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a group of attorneys general to oppose Alabama’s attempt to ban curbside voting.

This comes after a federal court permitted local officials to allow it.

A friend-of-the-court brief was filed in People First of Alabama v. Merrill in the U.S. Supreme Court. In that brief, the multistate coalition argued that local election officials should be allowed to administer the 2020 presidential election where they can ensure voter participation and protect public health, which includes allowing curbside voting.

The brief contends that a ban on curbside voting would unfairly disfavor the elderly, voters with disabilities, and Black Alabamians.

“In light of the ongoing public health emergency, curbside voting is a safe and secure option that allows voters who are particularly susceptible to COVID-19 the opportunity to vote without compromising their well-being,” said Nessel. “Local jurisdictions should be allowed the flexibility to offer this commonsense accommodation. My colleagues and I will continue to fight to ensure every voter can safely participate in our country’s most important democratic tradition – our elections.”

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, officials with both state and local elections across the country have had to adjust election procedures in order to protect the health and safety of both voters and election workers. Curbside voting is an option where eligible voters can cast their ballot outside the polling place with the help election workers.

There are no known instances of voter fraud associated with curbside voting.

Attorney General Nessel is joined by the attorneys general from the District of Columbia, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

