Adam Scott Tests Positive

Adam Scott, of Australia, tees off on the third hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Adam Scott, of Australia, tees off on the third hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
-THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) - Former Masters champion Adam Scott has tested positive for the coronavirus and has pulled out of the Zozo Championship at Sherwood. Scott is the second high-profile golfer to test positive in as many weeks. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson tested positive last week in Las Vegas. Scott says his focus now is on recovering for the final stretch this fall, primarily the Masters in three weeks. Scott hasn’t played since the U.S. Open. The Australian has played only four tournaments since the PGA Tour returned in June from the pandemic-forced shutdown.

